Major crash on South First Street in Lufkin delays traffic

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin has announced that a major crash in the 3500 block of South First Street is causing traffic delays in the area.

Officials said the crash happened in front of the Crown Colony Food Mart and that traffic going north and south is affected.

The city asked drivers to avoid the area and to slow down on wet roads.

