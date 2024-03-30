‘Major’ crash shuts down Juniata County road, emergency crews on scene
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Emergency crews are on scene of a “major” accident Friday night that has a road closed in Juniata County.
In a Facebook post, Mifflintown Hose Company 1 said that there is a “major” crash with heavy entrapment on Rt. 75 S near Mountain Rd., in Tuscarora Township causing a closure in the area.
Details of the crash are limited, it is unclear if there are any injuries or how many vehicles are involved.
This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available
