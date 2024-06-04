Major crash in Sacramento shuts down roadways, person in critical condition

(FOX40.COM) — A four-vehicle crash in Sacramento County shut down roadways and left one person in critical condition.



At around 9:08 p.m., Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said several individuals were involved in a crash at the intersection of Hillsdale Boulevard and McCloud Drive in North Highlands. One person is in critical condition.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

