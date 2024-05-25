Major construction on I-5 between Stockton and Sacramento will take years to complete, Caltrans says

(FOX40.COM) — A part of Interstate 5 that is traveled by over 100,000 vehicles daily is set to undergo a $123 million improvement that will begin within the next few weeks.

According to Caltrans, drivers who frequently travel from Stockton to Sacramento on Interstate 5 will experience numerous lane shifts and road closures as workers seek to improve over 30 miles of existing pavement and shoulders from Hammer Lane in Stockton to the San Joaquin/Sacramento County line.

The “I-5 Anchor Pavement Rehabilitation and Improvement Project” will begin the week of June 7, which is a Friday. The project was made possible by over $100 million of federal funding.

“The $123 million effort is made possible by $111 million in federal funding and $12 million from the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017,” Caltrans said. “Work will also replace on- and off-ramps with upgraded concrete at Eight Mile Road, State Route 12, Turner Road, Peltier Road, and Thornton Road/Walnut Grove Road.”

Caltrans Director Tony Taveras said, “Residents and commercial drivers who rely on this frequently traveled stretch of I-5 will benefit from a smoother, safer ride as they deliver freight or commute to work, school, or other engagements.”

Grace Magsayo, the acting director of Caltrans District 10, said, “This important project will help improve the safe movement of traffic and increase accessibility for all users.”

Other improvements that will be made throughout the I-5 Anchor project’s entirety include:

Bridge rail replacement at Hammer Lane

Shoulder extension

New curb ramps and accessible pedestrian signals

Truck-turning improvements at Peltier Road and Thornton Road on and off-ramps

Replacing guardrails as needed

Replacing and installing overhead signs, roadside signs

Installing new overhead lighting near all on and off-ramps

Replacing and installing Traffic Management System elements, which include changeable message signs, closed circuit TVs, fiber optics, and vehicle detector stations

Caltrans said it expects to complete the project by September 2026 and will begin construction between Hammer Lane and Eight Mile Road on Interstate 5 northbound and southbound.

Upon completing that portion of Interstate 5, Caltrans will begin work from Eight Mile Road to the San Joaquin/Sacramento County line.

