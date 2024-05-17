'Major collision' reported on I-35 near downtown Austin involving semi-truck, 13 people

A multi-vehicle collision with a semi-truck near downtown Austin on Interstate 35 has caused nine people to be sent to the hospital.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said on X, formerly Twitter, that the "major collision" involving 13 people happened just before 11 a.m. in the northbound lane of 1000 S. Interstate 35. The Austin Fire Department was also on the scene.

Officials said drivers should expect major delays in the area.

No other information was available at this time, and Austin-Travis County EMS did not immediately answer calls for more information.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it's made available.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Delays expected after 'major collision' on Interstate 35 in downtown