Major Cheese Recall Announced After Two People Died











The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just announced a cheese recall after a listeria outbreak that began spreading in September left six people hospitalized. Soft, raw-milk cheese created by Vulto Creamery in Walton, New York has been recognized as the likely cause of the outbreak.

Six people across four states have been diagnosed with listeria, two of which have died, with all victims claiming they ate raw cheese in the month before their illness began. As a result, the creamery recalled four of its soft wash-rind milk cheeses, including Ouleout, Miranda, Heinennellie, and Willowemoc.

The cheese was distributed nationwide and sold mostly in northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, including, as BuzzFeed points out, retailers like Whole Foods.

While unpasteurized milk and cheese are a popular option among people who believe it offers various health benefits, the CDC claims that raw milk and products made from it can pose serious health risks. So, it's recommended that consumers do not eat any of the recalled soft raw milk cheeses made by Vulto Creamery, and in case of accidental ingestion, look out for symptoms like fever, muscle aches and nausea that may indicate the beginning of listeria.

Vulto Creamery has yet to comment on the recall, however, you can learn more information on the CDC’s press release.

You May Also Like: This Popular Trader Joe’s Product Is Being Recalled Due to an Inedible Ingredient







