This major Arizona highway will be closed for construction. Here's what drivers should know

A popular Arizona highway will be closed three times a week starting May 15.

U.S. 60 will be closed between Miami and Superior while work crews do rock blasting, which is necessary to replace Queen Creek and Waterfall Canyon bridges, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a news release.

ADOT said the blasting schedule was designed to ensure drivers who use the major road could still travel through the area consistently.

The department encouraged drivers to prepare for lane restrictions, reduced speed limits and a 14-foot vehicle width restriction in the area until the project's completion.

Here's what to know about the highway closures and construction work happening on U.S. 60.

Where will US 60 be closed?

U.S. 60 will be closed between Miami and Superior.

Rush hour: This is the busiest stretch of freeway in metro Phoenix

When will US 60 be closed?

Starting May 15, U.S. 60 will be closed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ADOT noted that the road will not be closed every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but that closures will only occur on those days.

Toward the end of the project, a multiday closure of U.S. 60 will be required to finish realigning the highway with the new Queen Creek Bridge.

Why will US 60 be closed?

Crews are replacing the Queen Creek and Waterfall Canyon bridges in a $44.7 million project focused on updating the aging bridges and preparing for future traffic.

The Queen Creek Bridge, which opened in 1949, will be replaced by a new bridge spanning 763 feet. It will accommodate one lane of travel each direction with 4-foot shoulders. Once the new bridge is completed, the existing structure will be demolished.

"While the bridge remains safe for traffic, it has reached the end of its lifespan and doesn’t meet current standards for bridge design," ADOT said in the news release.

The new Waterfall Canyon Bridge will span 107 feet.

What detours are available?

ADOT said drivers could detour on state routes 77 and 177 through Winkelman, though the detour does significantly increase travel time.

Eastbound U.S. 60 traffic will be redirected at State Route 177 in Superior; westbound traffic will be redirected in Miami, ADOT said.

Drivers were encouraged to plan trips through the area on days when blasting is not scheduled to avoid delays.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: US 60 will close in Arizona for construction. Here's what to know