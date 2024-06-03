Major access point for beach drivers to close until spring to allow for extensive upgrade

DAYTONA BEACH — If you're among the thousands of people who like to access the beach by driving down the International Speedway Boulevard approach, you're going to have to find an alternate route for the next 10 months or so.

The county is closing the ISB approach at State Road A1A on June 10 for a vehicular ramp improvement project that will stretch into next spring.

The project is also going to require the county to temporarily shut down that ramp's toll booth operations, showers and restrooms.

Pedestrian access to the beach and nearby businesses will be maintained with the sidewalk on the north side of the ramp, and portable toilets will be provided on the beach during construction.

The county is about to launch a beach ramp overhaul project at State Road A1A and East International Speedway Boulevard. The ramp will be closed to motor vehicles from June 10 until next spring.

The beach ramp improvement plan includes adding more parking spaces, expanding Florida native landscaping, building a new restroom, improving utilities and providing new bike racks. There will also be upgrades to sidewalks and lighting, and a westward shift of restrooms to protect them from ocean tides.

The iconic "World's Most Famous Beach" sign that has stood on the ramp for decades will be removed and put in storage temporarily to prevent it from being damaged during construction.

The sign will be reinstalled when the project is completed in the spring of 2025, and it will be positioned slightly to the west of its original location. The famous arch will have lighting that complies with the county's sea turtle ordinance but will still be visible at night.

"The community has played a vital role in shaping this project, providing considerable input and feedback on the enhancements," county public information officer Clayton Jackson said in a news release about the project.

East ISB becomes roadwork central

The ramp project is being coordinated with the East International Speedway Boulevard overhaul being led by the city of Daytona Beach and the Florida Department of Transportation.

The 18-month reinvention of the city's main gateway to the beach began early last year.

Those who have been around long enough to remember Daytona Beach's East International Speedway Boulevard prior to the 1990s recall a vastly different corridor. The road between the Halifax River and Atlantic Ocean was lined with businesses of all types and regularly pulled in large numbers of locals and tourists. Pictured is Henry Woolmer, who remembers when portions of East ISB were a patch of woods in the 1940s and 1950s, when he was a kid growing up on Daytona's beachside.

The $30 million project will widen East ISB between the Halifax River bridge and State Road A1A. When work is done there will be wider traffic lanes on the four-lane road, 5-foot-wide bicycle lanes between the bridge and Halifax Avenue, a 6-foot-wide sidewalk headed westbound, and a 10-foot-wide sidewalk headed eastbound.

The transformation of the eight blocks of East ISB will add dedicated turning lanes for southbound A1A traffic turning right onto East ISB, and eastbound traffic on ISB turning right to go south on A1A. There will also be enhanced crosswalks at Halifax and Grandview avenues.

Improvements along the nearly one-mile stretch will also include resurfacing the travel lanes, building a raised median with landscaping, and upgrading the traffic signals at Halifax Avenue, Peninsula Drive, Grandview Avenue and A1A.

Read more: Much-anticipated overhaul of Daytona's East International Speedway Boulevard to begin

The city has wanted to improve East ISB for 20 years but needed state funding to move forward.

The $12 million construction cost is being shared by the FDOT and the city. FDOT is shouldering the majority of the construction tab with a commitment to contribute $9.58 million. The city is chipping in the remaining $2.58 million.

Design expenses tallied nearly $4 million, and the land acquisition budget was $12.5 million.

The city also contributed $750,000 to FDOT for design and engineering work, $2.8 million for water and sewer line adjustments, and $2 million for putting power lines underground.

You can reach Eileen at Eileen.Zaffiro@news-jrnl.com

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona's beach ramp at A1A and ISB closing for construction June 10