Maine's director of Child Development Services retires after no confidence vote

Apr. 5—The director of a state agency that has been subject to significant criticism for failing to meet its legal obligations to provide disability services to Maine's youngest kids has retired from her post.

Child Development Services Director Roberta Lucas' retirement went into effect on Monday, according to an email the department sent to employees on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, 96% of CDS' unionized employees voted that they had no confidence in Lucas. They said her leadership contributed to a toxic work environment, staff turnover and a general failure of the agency to appropriately provide Maine children with disabilities with the services they need and are legally entitled to.

"The toxic work environment that Roberta Lucas has created has hurt morale and driven many CDS workers out of the agency, exacerbating long wait times for services," wrote Dean Staffieri, then president of the Maine Service Employees Association Local 1989, in a letter to Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin.

CDS is a state agency under the Maine Department of Education. It is in charge of providing special education services to Maine children before they reach the K-12 school system.

But for years the agency hasn't been fulfilling its responsibilities, breaking federal law and failing to provide young children with early intervention that can reduce the lifelong impacts of disabilities.

An email about Lucas' retirement from CDS' human resources department that was sent to CDS staff the day after Lucas' retirement lauded her work in the department and in special education, saying that she was integral in creating additional CDS capacity, including adding 13 CDS preschool classrooms, making families feel safe and valued and advocating for CDS staff to ensure salary increases and educational opportunities.

"She has been a passionate supporter of children and families in CDS programs," the email said. "We will miss Roberta's commitment, enthusiasm, humor, and dedication to children with special needs and their families."

