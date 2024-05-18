Maine State Police search for teen missing nearly a week

May 18—Maine State Police are seeking help in locating a missing teen who was last seen in the York County town of Parsonsfield.

Kylie Townsend-Ireland, 14, was last seen on May 13, police said in a social media post.

She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a purple butterfly on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call 207-624-7076.

Copy the Story Link