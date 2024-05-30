Maine State Police investigating death of toddler in Thomaston

May 30—Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 22-month-old child in Thomaston on Wednesday night.

Thomaston Police and Rescue responded to the Walmart in Thomaston just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a child not breathing, a Department of Public Safety spokesperson said in a prepared statement on Thursday. The child was transported to Pen Bay Medical Center and pronounced dead. The cause of death is unclear at this time.

Maine State Police are tasked with investigating all child deaths in Maine, no matter the cause.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

