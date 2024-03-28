Maine schools changing schedules for the eclipse

Mar. 27—LEWISTON — Following a trend across much of Maine, Lewiston Public School decided Wednesday that it will cut the school day short on April 8 because of the solar eclipse.

Many districts in or near the path of the total eclipse are sending students home early, including Auburn.

A few districts, including schools in Greenville and Houlton, are simply closing that day.

Superintendent Jake Langlais said officials made their decision after thinking about the safety of students and staff.

"There is concern that disruptions from the event could impact the end of the school day," Langlais said.

He said the early closing is also connected to the "rare opportunity" for people to observe the eclipse.

Among the schools that have decided to close early are those in Augusta, Ellsworth and the Maine School Administrative District 1 in Presque Isle.

Other districts are considering whether to close early for the eclipse. Board members for Maine School Administrative District 52 in Turner, Greene and Leeds plan to discuss Thursday whether to do so.

