Maine will receive $62M from EPA to expand solar to low-income households

Solar panels in Damariscotta, Maine. (Evan Houk/ Maine Morning Star)

Maine is receiving $62 million from the federal government to bring solar energy to low-income households, reduce energy costs and create more jobs.

Maine was one of 60 projects to receive this funding through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Solar for All competition, which expands residential or community solar programs and is funded through the Inflation Reduction Act. The state’s application included incentives for rooftop solar storage and technical assistance for cooperatively owned solar operations, according to a news release from the governor’s office Monday.

“All Maine people should have access to clean, affordable, reliable energy to power their homes and businesses, regardless of income level or home ownership status,” said Gov. Janet Mills in the release.

The state also plans to use the money for a new community solar and energy storage program serving low-income households. The state hopes this and the other programs outlined in Maine’s proposal will spur more jobs in the clean energy industry, while minimizing energy costs for residents.

A recent report from the Governor’s Energy Office found that having an established minimum portion of electricity supplied by renewable sources such as solar has saved ratepayers more than $21 million annually in electricity costs since 2011.

“On Earth Day, it’s important to not only appreciate our planet and all it has to offer, but to reaffirm our commitment to protect our environment,” independent U.S. Senator Angus King and U.S. Representative Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, said in a joint statement.

They added that the “project builds on Maine’s strong track record of clean energy deployment by ensuring the benefits of solar and energy storage are accessible to those who stand to benefit the most while delivering cost savings on monthly electric bills.”

