Maine Primary Results: Live Updates

Voters in Maine cast their ballots Tuesday in the 2024 presidential primary election.

Maine is one of 15 states (and one territory) slated to vote on Super Tuesday. Candidates on Maine’s ballot were familiar — former President Donald Trump is projected to defeat former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the Republican primary, and President Joe Biden is polling high against his top opponent, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) previously sought to remove Trump’s name from the ballot for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, but a unanimous Supreme Court ruling on Monday ensures the former president will remain on the ballot.

All polls across the state were set to close by 8 p.m. local time.

View live results from the Maine primaries below:

Read HuffPost’s live blog for more updates on Tuesday’s primaries.