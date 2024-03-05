Maine primary live updates: Trump remains on Super Tuesday ballot

Maine and 15 other states (and one U.S. territory) are holding Super Tuesday primary voting today as the presidential primary process moves toward a likely November rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Trump, the Republican front-runner, is being challenged by South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. On the Democratic side, Biden is being challenged by Congressman Dean Phillips, D-Minnesota. One-third of the total delegates needed in the race to become each party’s nominee are at stake on Super Tuesday.

President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are on the ballot in Maine and Super Tuesday primary states across the nation.

Follow along here for live updates throughout the day, with coverage from the polls in local York County towns, plus news from around the nation, leading up to results on Tuesday night.

Trump remains on Maine ballot after Supreme Court's Colorado decision

Just one day before the primary, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Colorado cannot remove Trump from the ballot. While the justices had different reasons, it was a unanimous decision that states may not bar candidates for federal office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars insurrectionists from holding office.

The decision effectively ended Maine’s similar challenge and, on Monday, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows withdrew her ruling's conclusion.

“I have reviewed the Anderson decision carefully. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that individual states lack authority to enforce Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment with respect to federal offices,” wrote Bellows in a modified ruling. “Consistent with my oath and obligation to follow the law and the Constitution, and pursuant to the Anderson decision, I hereby withdraw my determination that Mr. Trump’s primary petition is invalid.”

In December, Bellows ruled to remove Trump from the primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Maine became the second state after Colorado to do so. Trump appealed that decision, and had remained on the ballot because the Supreme Court hadn't yet ruled on the Colorado case.

“It certainly got Trump people feeling, 'Well, here’s another way the system is stacked against us,'” said Jim Melcher, a professor of political science at the University of Maine at Farmington. “That, if anything, lit a fire under those people.”

Maine voters head to the polls today, where Trump has been and continues to be on the ballot.

— Margie Cullen

3 questions Super Tuesday will answer: Will Haley drop out? Will Trump turn to moderates?

Maine absentee ballot numbers suggest low turnout

According to Maine's Secretary of State office, 35,658 requests for absentee ballots had been made and 25,879 ballots had been returned as of Friday afternoon. Thursday, Feb. 29 was the last day of no-excuse absentee voting. Voters have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to return their ballot.

The number is lower than the 2020 primaries, when about 49,000 voters requested absentee ballots. That election, there was still a crowded field of Democratic candidates fighting for who would face off against then-President Trump in November.

“It seems to me indicative of a complete, depressing state of malaise for the Maine electorate and everybody else,” Lance Dutson, a Republican political strategist who has worked on the campaign of Sen. Susan Collins, told the Bangor Daily News.

The numbers suggest a low turnout to a primary that is expected to have few surprises. It also doesn’t bode well for Haley, who stands to gain the most from unenrolled voters who can choose to vote in either primary. As of Thursday afternoon, fewer than 5,000 unenrolled voters had requested absentee ballots.

— Margie Cullen

Maine ranked-choice voting in Maine’s presidential primary

Former president Donald Trump is expected to win the Republican primary by wide margins in Maine, although former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley may see support from unenrolled voters in Maine who can choose which primary ballot to take.

President Joe Biden also appears headed to an easy victory in a state where just three percent support his only opponent Congressman Dean Phillips, D-Minn, and where a protest vote is unlikely. However, just 32 percent of likely Democratic voters in Maine say they are enthusiastic about Biden’s likely nomination.

This year, Maine will use ranked-choice voting in its presidential primaries for the first time ever. However, Maine’s GOP says it won’t recognize the results of ranked choice voting, and will instead award delegates to the top vote getter. This is allowed under Maine law, where the parties can choose who to award delegates to in presidential primary.

In any case, it likely won’t be an issue as ranked-choice voting tabulation will only be done if no candidate gets over 50% of the vote, which both Trump and Biden are projected to do.

— Margie Cullen

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Maine primary live updates: Trump remains on ballot