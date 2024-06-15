Maine man shot neighbor's dog and hid body. It was legal. Family wants law changed.

BERWICK, Maine — Rachael Casagrande said she will work to change local and state animal cruelty laws after her parents' dog, a 4-year-old husky named Rowdy, was legally shot and killed by a neighbor.

The worst part, she said, is the neighbor, a man she and her husband know, tried to cover up the dog's death. The neighbor shot the dog on his property, according to Casagrande and Berwick police.

Police said the man told them he shot the dog to protect his chickens.

Rachael Casagrande and her husband, David Bernstein, are seen with family dogs, including Rowdy, right, at their wedding. Rowdy was recently shot and killed by a neighbor.

"When it was finally sorted out, he admitted to police he shot the dog," said Rachael Casagrande. "He tried to hide the body, and he destroyed Rowdy's GPS and regular collars. We don't even have those as mementos of Rowdy. And he was charged by Berwick police only with criminal mischief, for destroying the collars."

The night Rowdy was shot and killed

Casagrande said Rowdy was shot about 1:30 a.m. on May 27 after breaking through a screen at their home. Her parents' dog was staying with her family over Memorial Day weekend.

"We were all asleep and didn't realize it until we woke up, about 7 a.m.," she said.

Jason Casagrande, Rachael's father, said they are devastated. He said their other two dogs, Loki and Patch, are mourning with them, "looking for their brother, waiting for him to return."

"When we woke up, my wife (Rebecca) asked where Rowdy was," said Jason, who lives in Pelham, Massachusetts. "I looked at the app for his GPS, and it said the collar was offline. At first, I thought we forgot to charge it. Then I found it was at 86% charge, but offline."

Police explain Maine law on shooting dogs

Rowdy, a husky, was shot and killed on a neighbor's property in Berwick, Maine.

Berwick police Capt. Jerry Locke said under Maine law, the neighbor had a right to shoot Rowdy.

Maine Title 12 Conservation Law states: "An owner of domestic animals, livestock or poultry, a member of the owner's family or a person to whom is entrusted the custody of domestic livestock or poultry may kill any dog killing or attacking the domestic animals, livestock or poultry."

"He said it was 'worrying' his chickens, and it was 1:30 in the morning," Locke said. "He was allowed to protect his animals, and he said he has shot coyotes in the past on his property. The bad part is that he tried to cover it up. We have coverage 24/7, and he should have called us to report what happened."

The neighbor told police he shot the dog thinking it was a coyote, and he took the collars to the dump after he realized it was a dog.

Locke said the neighbor could only be charged with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor that is likely to result in a fine, for the destruction of the dog collars.

The neighbor, reached by phone Friday, declined to comment for this story.

How Rowdy's body was found

Rachael Casagrande said when Rowdy went missing, her family posted about it on Facebook. Another resident found Rowdy's body, off the road in high grass.

She said her family, while still searching went to the neighbor looking for Rowdy, too. At first, she said, he told them he hadn't seen Rowdy. She said it was only when police confronted him with the GPS collar data indicating it went offline on his property that he admitted to shooting the dog.

Jason Casagrande and his daughter both said the dog was known to the neighbor who shot Rowdy, and acknowledged it was not the first time the dog had strayed into the abutting yard.

"We talked with (the neighbor) about this before, the last time in October," Jason said. "Rowdy has never hurt any of his animals, but we let him know we would pay for any instances should it ever occur. He said that seemed fine."

Now, the family is mourning.

"Rowdy was the absolute sweetest and most cuddly boy," Rachael said. "He was so trusting of humans but did have a bit of an adventurous side, so we always took extra precautions to keep him from running off. When he did run off, we always found him getting pets from some new friends."

"I took him everywhere with me," said Jason. "He was my buddy. ... I wasn't sure about taking a third dog, how it would work out, but it worked out great. The other dogs love him and miss him. We do, too."

Family looks to change town ordinance and Maine law

"The animal cruelty laws in Maine are really poor, and we are trying to get them changed so this doesn’t happen to another family," said Rachael.

She said her family plans to start with the Berwick Board of Selectmen, hoping to establish an ordinance that would require a resident who shoots a dog to notify police.

"We'd like to get that changed here and then maybe statewide if we can," she said. "We also want to work to make better animal protection laws because there really isn't anything to protect them. We have contacted animal welfare groups."

Rachael said she is very sad about losing Rowdy, but also very angry dogs' lives seem to be valued so little.

"This man killed our beloved family member, took measures to keep the truth from us," she said. "He is barely even getting a slap on the wrist because he told police that he was protecting his property. ... Everyone involved agrees that his crime is much more egregious than what he is being charged with, but no one can help us. Our entire community is outraged, and we are hoping to get awareness out so we can initiate change."

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Maine family wants law changed after neighbor kills dog, hides body