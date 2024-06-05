Maine man arrested in Louisiana and charged with manslaughter in death of toddler

Jun. 5—An Owls Head man was arrested Wednesday in New Orleans charged with manslaughter in the death last week of a 22-month-old child.

Aziayh Scott, 23, was arrested by Louisiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force, state police said. Scott was charged with the death of Quayshawn Wilson in Thomaston on May 29.

Following an autopsy last Thursday, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide and said the cause was blunt force trauma.

Scott, who is from Louisiana, had recently moved to Maine and was living with his girlfriend and the child in Owls Head. Detectives learned Tuesday after visiting the Owls Head residence that the couple had returned to Louisiana.

Procedures to extradite Scott to Maine have begun, police said.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Scott was arrested without incident at a residence. Moss could not say how police knew he was in Louisiana or whether he has a lawyer.

The Department of Public Safety said last Thursday that Thomaston Police and Rescue responded to the Walmart in Thomaston on a report of a child not breathing. The child was declared dead at Pen Bay Medical Center.

