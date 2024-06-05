Maine libraries abruptly pause interlibrary loans over contract dispute

Maine beach reading may be a little more challenging this summer. (Bridget Burns/ Maine Morning Star)

Summer beach reading season finally made its arrival, but the book you are hoping to read may not be as available after libraries across Maine on Tuesday had to abruptly stop their interlibrary loan services.

A Facebook post from the Kennebunk Free Library said it was given less than 24 hours notice about the interruption, which is due to an issue with the interlibrary loan delivery service contract. Interlibrary loan services allow library users to access materials that are unavailable in their designated library but may be available at more than 200 libraries across the state. This can be especially helpful for smaller communities with less expansive collections.

Kennebunk Free Library also shared a message from the Maine State Library, which holds the service contract. According to that statement, the contract is set to expire on June 30. After a competitive bidding process, it was awarded to a new vendor, the Missouri-based Stat Courier, but one of the unsuccessful bidders filed an appeal, leaving the service in legal limbo.

“We understand that this pause in interlibrary loan lending will have a large impact on our community and we apologize for it,” said the Kennebunk Free Library. “We will keep you updated as the State moves through the contract process and this vital service can be reinstated.”

Although the contract doesn’t expire until the end of the month, the post said that ending requests between libraries now will help get as many items back to their home libraries as possible and ensure materials don’t get stranded in the delivery system.

According to the post, the Maine State Library doesn’t have a specific timeline for how long the disruption in services will last, but estimates there will be at least six weeks of no interlibrary delivery starting July 1.

Maine State Librarian Lori Fisher told Maine Morning Star she can’t comment due to the pending litigation.

Patrons will still be able to request material from their local libraries. The Kennebunk Free Library also said that any interlibrary loans currently in transit will still be delivered and available to borrow. E-books and e-audiobooks are also still available through the Libby and Cloudlibrary online platforms.

Kennebunk Free Library also said it has reciprocal borrowing arrangements so cardholders can access material from the Wells Public Library, Graves Memorial Public Library, Springvale Public Library and more.

More details regarding the appeal process and abrupt end to sharing services are available on an FAQ on the Maine State Library website.

