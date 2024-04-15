Maine Legislature approves changes to yellow flag law, expanded background checks

Apr. 15—The Maine House voted 73-66 on Monday afternoon to adopt the omnibus gun law bill from Gov. Janet Mills that would expand background checks and update the yellow flag law, which allows police to take away guns after a process that involves protective custody and a mental health evaluation.

The Senate voted 19-15 late Friday to pass L.D. 2224. The bill now requires second votes in both chambers before it heads to Mills' desk.

The bill would require background checks for advertised private firearms sales through sites such as Facebook or Uncle Henry's, a popular Rockland-based online classified ad site, that would be similar to those that are conducted when someone buys a gun from a licensed firearms dealer.

It would not apply to unadvertised transfers between family members or friends, unless they are conducted recklessly and with the knowledge that the firearm is being transferred to someone who is prohibited from having one.

House members who spoke in favor of the bill referred repeatedly to the mass shooting in Lewiston, where Robert Card used an assault-style semi-automatic gun to kill 18 people and injure 13 others in October. The shooting has led Maine lawmakers to introduce a suite of stricter gun bills.

Rep. Margaret Craven, D-Lewiston, told colleagues that she lives less than a half-mile from Just-In Time-Recreation, the bowling alley that Card targeted.

"We've been struggling with the holes in the background checks, and this bill goes a long way toward closing them," Craven said. "I encourage everyone in the chamber to remember the lives lost on Oct. 25. We must do everything we can to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again."

The proposed change also would allow law enforcement, in unusual circumstances, to seek a protective custody warrant signed by a judge to take that person into protective custody and disarm them. Under current law, police must charge someone with a crime to take them into custody.

Other bills pending would create a 72-hour waiting period for firearm purchases and ban bump stocks and other rapid-fire devices.

This story will be updated.