Maine lawmakers face Wednesday deadline to finish work

Apr. 15—Time is running out fast for Maine lawmakers who must adjourn the current legislative session by Wednesday but still have crucial work left to do, including the passage of the state's supplemental budget. But lawmakers don't appear poised to call for a special session to extend their work.

Other high-profile bills that have yet to receive full approval in the Legislature include a suite of gun safety bills and a $60 million transfer from the rainy day fund to promote the repair of Maine's storm-damaged infrastructure.

And a number of other already approved bills are still waiting for their chance at funding. Any approved bill that requires extra state funding still needs the all-important stamp of approval from the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee. Without it, a bill that appeared to enjoy political support in both chambers could end up dying for lack of funding.

The Senate passed a joint order Monday, by a 19-13 vote, that leaves the door open for a special session — but that doesn't mean there is enough support to call one. The order is standard operating procedure at the end of every legislative session, according to Christine Kirby, a spokeswoman for Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash.

The order will now go to the House for a vote, but legislative leaders say they know they probably don't have the support of two-thirds of the members of both political parties needed to call one. Many have jobs to which they must return, prepaid vacations and family commitments.

Gov. Janet Mills could order lawmakers back to work herself, but a spokesman said that would not happen.

"The Governor has no intention of calling a special session to extend the legislative session," spokesman Scott Ogden wrote in an email on Monday. "The Legislature needs to find a way to complete its work, including passing a supplemental budget, by statutory adjournment."

Calling a special session to finish work is more common than not in Maine — it's happened in all but one of the last five legislative sessions. Last year, Mills convened a special session that added a month to the legislative calendar to adopt a complete state budget.

Missing the statutory deadline also takes a toll on the taxpayers. Last year, legislative staff calculated that each day of a special session costs taxpayers about $44,000 to pay staff and keep the State House itself operating.

This story will be updated.