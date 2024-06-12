Here’s how Maine’s contested state legislative primaries turned out

Mainers on Tuesday chose candidates in over a dozen contested legislative primaries across the state, setting the stage for November’s general election, when every seat in the House and Senate will be up for grabs.

Tuesday’s election featured contested primaries for 17 seats, with eight of those races taking place on the Democratic side and nine on the Republican side.

Here are the results of those races.

Contested Democratic primaries

Senate District 24 (Sagadahoc County and Dresden in Lincoln County)

Senate District 27 (parts of Portland and Westbrook)

Sen. Jill Duson defeated Kenneth Capron with 89% of the vote. Duson will face Republican Dale Holman in November.

House District 24 (Veazie and parts of Bangor, Brewer and Orono)

Rep. Joseph Perry beat Zachary Smith with 72% of the vote. He will face Republican Daniel LaPointe in November.

House District 64 (parts of Waterville and Winslow)

Flavia DeBrito defeated Andrew Dent with 66% of the vote. She will face Republican Ruth Malcolm in November.

House District 65 (part of Waterville)

Cassie Julia beat Bruce White with 63% of the vote. She will face Republican Tammy Brown in November.

House District 109 (part of Gorham)

House District 118 (part of Portland)

Yusuf Yusuf beat Herbert Adams with 56% of the vote. Sen. Ben Chipman withdrew from the race Monday. No Republican filed to run in this district.

House District 123 (part of Cape Elizabeth)

Michelle Boyer beat former legislators, Cynthia Dill and Kim Monaghan, winning 61% of the vote. She will face Republican Annie Christy in November.

Contested Republican primaries

Senate District 10 (parts of Penobscot and Hancock counties)

Rep. David Haggan defeated Sen. Peter Lyford with 56% of the vote. Haggan will face Democrat Michele Daniels in November.

Senate District 16 (parts of Kennebec County and Fairfield in Somerset County)

Senate District 19 (parts Oxford and Franklin counties)

House District 13 (Central Hancock, Ellsworth, Fletchers Landing Township, Waltham)

Russell White beat Cheryl Hewes, 54% to 46%. White will face incumbent Democratic Rep. J. Mark Worth in November.

House District 52 (Bowdoinham, Perkins Island Township, Richmond, part of Bowdoin)

House District 78 (Bethel, Byron, Hanover, Milton Township, Roxbury, Rumford)

Rep. Rachel Henderson defeated Nathan White with 74% of the vote. She will face Democrat Eric Giroux in November.

House District 96 (part of Lewiston)

Kerryl Clement beat Joseph Velozo, 57% to 43%. Clement will face Democrat David Projansky in November.

House District 98 (Durham and Pownal and parts of Bowdoin, Lisbon and Topsham)

Guy Lebida beat incumbent Joseph Galletta, 54% to 46%. Lebida will face Democrat Kilton Webb in November.

House District 122 (part of South Portland)

Michael Pock beat Patricia von Schaumburg, 72.5% to 27.5%. Pock will face incumbent Democratic Rep. Matthew Beck in November.

