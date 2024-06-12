Maine to add 17 high-speed EV charging stations

Jun. 12—Maine will build 17 electric vehicle charging stations in the next year, Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday, as her administration and environmental and legislative allies try to expand EV use while pushing past opposition to efforts that would boost sales of the vehicles.

The high-speed charging stations, which can charge an EV 80% in 20 minutes to 1 hour, will feature 52 chargers and expand Maine's charging network along major highways such as Interstate 95, U.S. Route 2, U.S. Route 302 and areas of Portland and Bangor. The charging stations also will serve outdoor recreation areas and university communities.

Seven sites in Cumberland County were chosen: two in Portland, three in Gorham, and one each in Bridgton and Windham. The other 10 sites are in Franklin, Oxford, Penobscot and Piscataquis counties. Sites were selected from the state's Recharge Maine initiative, a partnership of the state Department of Transportation; Efficiency Maine; a quasi-government agency that administers energy efficiency programs; the Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future; the Governor's Energy Office and state Department of Environmental Protection.

The nearly $8.6 million project will be paid for by the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, a federal program financed by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law; the Governor's Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan; and a settlement from the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission project.

The transportation sector accounts for the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Advocates say a wide network of charging stations must make EV use more accessible, particularly in Maine's expansive rural areas, to reduce pollution from tailpipe emissions.

Maine must have a "robust charging infrastructure to help ensure that you can get there from here," Mills said in announcing the funding. The federal and state spending will further expand access to high-speed, or Level 3, chargers in Maine, making long-distance travel more reliable, Mills said.

Slower Level 2 equipment, common in homes, workplaces and other sites can charge a battery-powered EV to 80% from empty in four to 10 hours and a plug-in hybrid EV in one to two hours.

In its EV deployment plan, the state said the Nature Conservancy used focus groups in March 2021 among rural populations in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont that identified range anxiety — fears that too few chargers would result in motorists being stranded — as a "key barrier to EV purchase."

As a result, the state said its plan emphasizes rural areas that often include disadvantaged communities to increase confidence in EV travel "to and from and charge in any part of the state."

"To that end, Maine wants to ensure that EV charging infrastructure is available on all important routes and at all major destinations," officials said.

The politics of expanding EVs in Maine are strained. Car dealerships, many legislative Republicans and others oppose efforts by the state to establish broader EV sales. Opponents criticize the policy as government intrusion into personal decisions about private transportation. Expanding the network of EV chargers could undermine another argument by critics who say a lack of EV chargers, particularly in Maine's expansive rural areas, make EV ownership impractical.

"By extending the high-speed charger network to more rural areas of our state, we are making EVs a viable option for the vast majority of long-distance trips people take in Maine," said Michael Stoddard, executive director of Efficiency Maine.

The state Board of Environmental Protection in March rejected state standards that would have required increasing the share of electric and hybrid cars and trucks sold in Maine to 51% of all vehicles sold in 2028 and 82% of all vehicles sold in 2032.

The Legislature and Gov. Janet Mills enacted legislation this spring giving state lawmakers, not the BEP, the final say on EV rules.

The number of public EV charging stations has more than doubled in Maine since 2019, according to the state. In January, Maine received $15 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to install 62 Level 3 fast charging ports, the fastest charging speeds, and 520 Level 2 charger ports at more than 70 sites in 63 cities and towns. They will add to more than 1,000 public EV charging ports now available.

In April, Maine became the fifth state to open chargers funded by the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

Currently, 830 Level 2 community ports at 409 sites and 241 high-speed charging ports at 88 locations are publicly available in Maine, according to the state.

Over the next several years, Maine will receive an additional $12 million from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program and $15 million from a U.S. Transportation Department grant program. Maine intends to use the money to establish fast charging every 50 miles or less along Maine's major corridors, in urban areas and in rural service centers.

