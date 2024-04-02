Main Street Kent presents 'Science of Total Solar Eclipse Photography'

Main Street Kent is working with local business owners to create fun, educational programming uncovering the science behind their businesses and other topics.

The “Science of” program continues with an eclipse theme in April on Wednesday, April 3 at 6 p.m.

All are invited to attend “The Science of Total Solar Eclipse Photography” at North Water Brewing, 101 E. Craine Ave. Jerry L. Jividen, a photo instructor, will speak about taking pictures of the total solar eclipse. Jerry will share his photographs of prior eclipses and share tips on photographing the eclipse, including safety for the photographer and their equipment. Photographing the solar eclipse is not just about pictures of the darkening sun and moon. Learn about using the unique light of the event for other compositions. There will be a question and answer period after the talk.

To many, Jerry is known as the photographer of the Kent Mill fire featured on the cover of Firehouse magazine, which can be seen at https://www.kent.edu/today/news/kent-state-alums-mill-fire-photo-cover-national-magazine. Jerry is active in many area photography groups and is the leader of the North East Ohio Digital Photography Meetup Group. For details, visit https://www.meetup.com/ne-ohio-digital-photography-meetup-club/.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Next 'Science of' program covers eclipse photography