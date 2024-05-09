Was my mail-in vote counted? Ballot tracking program expanded to all Arizona counties

It's a conundrum for voters who mail in their ballots: How do I know my vote got counted?

Starting with the July 30 primary, all Arizona voters will be able to track their ballot status through a program just expanded by the Arizona Secretary of State's office.

For several years, voters in Arizona's two largest counties, Maricopa and Pima, have been able to get text alerts when their early ballot is sent out, received, verified and counted. But the tech-friendly option wasn't available in Arizona's 13 other counties.

The BallotTrax system is now available to voters through a dedicated website that is linked to the Arizona Voter Information Database. Voters can sign up and stipulate if they want text alerts and control when those alerts ping on their cellphones. They also can opt to track their ballot through a county's online voting portal.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes launched the ballot tracking program when he served as Maricopa County recorder. He vowed to expand it to all Arizona voters when he ran for office in 2022.

Fontes says the program promotes confidence and transparency in the voting process.

"By introducing BallotTrax across rural Arizona, we prove our commitment to election integrity and enhanced voter service,” he said in a statement.

In the last election, about 80% of Arizona voters cast ballots by mail. The tracking service will also be available to those who vote in person.

Voters can sign up for the program through their county recorder's office. For more information on the program, take a look at these tips from the secretary of state.

