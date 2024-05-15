Mail truck crashes into southeast valley neighborhood wall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A truck crashed into a southeast valley neighborhood wall Wednesday morning causing traffic delays in the area.

The U.S. Postal Service truck crashed through the neighborhood wall at E. Windmill Lane and S. Maryland Parkway near the 215 Beltway and ended up in the backyard of a home. Several Las Vegas Metro police cars are at the scene.

A USPS truck crashes into a neighborhood wall at Windmill Lane and Maryland Pkwy. on May 15, 2024. (Credit: RTC)

Westbound traffic lanes on Windmill are blocked from traffic. No details on the crash have been released, at this time.

