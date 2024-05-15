Mail delivery changes in Springfield halted until 2025

The United States Postal Service has chosen to pause the implementation of its Delivery For America plan across the country until January first of next year, halting the change of Springfield’s Packaging and Distribution Center (PDC) into a Local Processing Center (LPC).

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in a letter to Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Gary Peters on May 9 confirmed that mail processing facility reviews and planned implemented changes will halt until next year, following a slew of senators sending letters to DeJoy. Until the changes are made however, DeJoy said the investments into current branches will be halted, as well.

Sen. Peters, who represents Michigan, spoke with DeJoy on May 8 about the cited changes and why fellow legislator signed a letter the same day; the democratic senator would have seen Michigan mail processed in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Almost every letter expressed concern over the 60 different processing plants for mail across the states.

On May 7, the USPS announced Springfield’s PDC would be transformed into an LPC, impacting the jobs of 19 employees to the plant. The change would mean mail from Springfield would be sent to Missouri before being brought back to the city.

DeJoy said in the letter to Sen. Peters, “The mail processing facility review study is a process of transparency, where we have undertaken analysis, notified the public and interested stakeholders, and provided opportunity for public input – all of which we have considered before making our decision.”

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, with Reps. Eric Sorensen, Mary Miller and Nikki Budzinski cited the life-threatening situations Illinoisians could face because the USPS is trying to save money in a letter to Postmaster General DeJoy.

On May 1, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza sent a letter to DeJoy citing concerns that the downsizing of Springfield’s distribution center would affect important documents like checks and taxes. In the letter, Mendoza continued that without analysis to ensure there would be no delay in packages, the shift should not happen.

While USPS has not convinced congress yet due to misconceptions based on a previous strategy which caused issues with service experience, DeJoy said the USPS will not advance efforts without the advising of the senate with moderated implementation.

