Will mail be delivered in Florida on Easter weekend? Are banks open?

The Easter bunny may stop by your house this weekend, but the United States Postal Service won’t be making deliveries on the holiday.

Here’s which mail services and banks are closed in Florida for Easter Weekend.

Is there mail delivery on Good Friday in Florida?

Mail delivery shouldn’t be affected on Good Friday, but many mail delivery services will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Does USPS work on Easter?

No. According to USA TODAY, U.S. Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions and there will be no regular residential or business mail deliveries on Sunday, March 31.

Priority Mail Express packages will still be delivered, since that is a 365-day service.

Do FedEx, UPS deliver packages on Easter?

UPS will be closed on Easter Sunday, but UPS Express Critical service is available 365 days a year, according to the company's holiday schedule.

Most FedEx locations will also be closed for pickup and delivery service on Easter Sunday. FedEx’s Custom Critical delivery service runs 365 days a year and will be open throughout Easter weekend, according to the company’s holiday schedule.

Are Good Friday and Easter Monday a bank holiday?

Most banks will be open on Good Friday, like Capital One, Bank of America, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase.

Most banks are typically closed on Sundays already and Easter won’t be an exception.

Even branches of JPMorgan Chase that are usually open on Sundays will be closed on Easter Sunday, according to USA TODAY.

Wells Fargo has some branches that stay open on Sundays and those branches will stay open on Easter Sunday as well, the bank told USA TODAY.

Easter Monday is not a bank holiday. Banks will be open on Monday, April 1.

Contributing: Gabe Hauari and Olivia Munson, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Do USPS, FedEx, UPS deliver packages on Easter in Florida?