Mail carriers picking up food donations on Saturday

May 10—The National Association of Letter Carriers will not only be making deliveries on Saturday in New Mexico, but also picking them up as well.

Residents in 19 communities across the state are invited to participate in the nation's largest single day food drive, the annual "Stamp Out Hunger."

Letter carriers in Albuquerque, Alamogordo, Anthony, Artesia, Belen, Carlsbad, Deming, Farmington, Gallup, Hobbs, Las Cruces, Los Alamos, Raton, Roswell, Santa Fe, Silver City, Socorro and Truth or Consequences will be picking up food donations left by residents near their mail boxes.

Participating in the food drive is easy. Residents are encouraged to: Fill any sturdy bag or box with nonperishable food items, then leave it near your mailbox before mail delivery on Saturday Post office box customers may also bring their food donation directly to any U.S. Postal Service location.

The donations go to a community's hunger-relief organization. In Albuquerque, all food donations will go to the Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico.