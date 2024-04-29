Mahopac man accused of hiding cameras in park bathroom

A Mahopac man is facing federal charges after allegedly having more than 800 images of women and girls using a bathroom of a Putnam County park where he hid tiny cameras for more than a year.

John Towers, 53, of Mahopac, appeared in White Plains federal court last week on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

Authorities have not identified the park and in the federal complaint it is identified only as a privately owned, public park in Putnam County. Towers worked there from 2004 until two months ago and the 816 files were believed to have been recorded there between July 2018 and October 2019.

"John Towers’ alleged disturbing conduct violated the public’s trust by placing hidden cameras in a public bathroom and using those cameras to capture sexually explicit images of children," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a news release announcing the arrest.

Towers was initially arrested last month on state pornography charges following an investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had passed along tips from a cloud-storage service that in December 2023 a cell phone later identified as Towers' had uploaded 57 images of children engaged in sexual activity.

Search warrants were executed at his Locust Hill Road home, where 10 spy cameras — including one in a button and three in pens — were recovered. Among the other electronic devices that were seized, according to the complaint, were DVDs on which Towers acknowledged downloading child pornography from the Internet and a computer hard drive that contained a folder with the 816 images the federal complaint labeled the "visitor videos." Of those there were 78 files marked "yung," according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, investigators were able to identify from the recordings a woman and her daughter who used the bathroom in July 2018 when the girl was 7.

Towers was freed on $200,000 bond secured by his home. The child exploitation charge carries a minimum prison sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years. The pornography charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mahopac NY man accused of hiding cameras in park bathroom