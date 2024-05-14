Mahomet considering nearly $2 million bid for revitalizing Main Street

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Mahomet is considering approving an aesthetic project to revitalize the village’s Main Street.

Mid Illinois Concrete and Excavation, Inc. of Urbana has filed a bid proposal for $1,939,589 to switch up the downtown area. Mahomet’s Board of Trustees is set to vote on it Tuesday night.

Some of the proposed changes that would be made would be adding hanging lights, bike racks, benches, new landscaping, an audio system and three crosswalks out of bricks. The intersection of Lincoln and Main will also be graded like a plaza with minimal curbs.

“The project will benefit all of Mahomet,” part of the memo to the Board of Trustees said. “It will give us a downtown to show off!”

The entire block of East Main would be closed to vehicles but open to pedestrians.

Officials hope the roadway portion of the to be completed in mid-August in time for the Mahomet Music Festival. They estimate full project will be complete by May of next year.

