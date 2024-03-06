Mahler leads only local race in Wichita County in Tuesday's primary elections

With a portion of the early vote totals counted by 9 p.m. Tuesday, Precinct 3 Wichita County Commissioner Barry Mahler was leading in his race for re-election.

He had 296 votes compared to 184 for challenger Bradley Wynn, an Iowa Park businessman. The winner of that race will face Democrat Deandra Chenault in the Nov. 5 general election. Chenault is a former Wichita Falls City Council member.

Mahler’s was the only contested local race in the Republican primary. Other candidates will advance to new terms without opposition. First Assistant District Attorney Dobie Kosub has no opposition in his bid to replace retiring 89th District Judge Charles Barnard.

Mahler leads race for county commissioner in early voting in the only contested Wichita County race on Tuesday.

When Drew Springer announced he would not seek re-election to the 30th District Texas Senate seat, four candidates threw their hats into the ring for the Republican nomination.

By 9 p.m. Tuesday, Brent Hagenbuch was in the lead with 39 percent of the vote while Jace Yarbrough had 33 percent, Carrie De Moor had 16 percent and Cody Clark had 11 percent.

On the Democratic side of that race, Michael Braxton and Dale Frey were tied with 36 percent of the vote each and Matthew McGehee had 28 percent.

If no candidate gets at least 50 percent of the vote in the state senate race, there will be a runoff election.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Mahler leads only local race in Wichita County in Tuesday's primary