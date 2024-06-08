Maher, Fetterman at odds over Biden’s chances against Trump in November

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and late night host Bill Maher differed in their opinions on whether President Biden can win reelection on Maher’s show Friday.

“He’s actually the only American that’s ever beat [former President Trump] in an election,” Fetterman said on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” when the host asked him about if Biden is the “best one for” Democrats “to put forward,” in a clip highlighted by Mediaite.

Fetterman later added that he thinks Biden is “the only Democrat that could win.”

“I do believe Joe Biden has that ability to win,” Fetterman said to Maher. “And we have a great — we have a great bench, but I think it’s a very distinct kind of situation right now.”

Maher then remarked that he was “surprised at that,” but that he would “move on.”

“I’m not on the same page there, but okay,” Maher said. “I mean, it’s probably gonna be Joe Biden and I’ll vote for him.”

The Pennsylvania Democrat has staunchly defended Biden ahead of this year’s presidential election, once pushing back against those in his own party who have heightened their criticism of the president ahead of November, stating that they might as well put on a “MAGA hat.”

“I don’t understand why,” Fetterman said on “Morning Joe” on MSNBC. “I don’t know what’s in it for you to do that whether you’re just chasing clout or you want to make it in the news or anything like that. But if you’re not willing to just support the president now and say these kinds of things, you might as well just get your MAGA hat, because you now are helping Trump with this.”

Earlier in the MSNBC interview, Fetterman said Biden “is going to win here in Pennsylvania, and I’ve always believed that whoever wins Pennsylvania is going to be the next president as well, too.”

