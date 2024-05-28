Mahanoy City heavily impacted by severe weather

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Strong winds have damaged homes, and businesses, and hundreds of residents are without power after electric lines were damaged due to the storm.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci was in Mahanoy City where a reported tornado touched down.

At the Dollar General on West Centre Street was where police, fire, and EMS have made into a command center for the city.

Mahanoy City residents are cleaning up the aftermath after a severe storm that was a reported tornado.

Allegrucci spoke with the city’s fire department who told 28/22 News although the damage is not catastrophic, it is extensive.

Weather cuts 32nd Annual Jessup Carnival short

No injuries have been reported at this time and no one has been displaced.

Officials are setting up a shelter in case this changes during the evening.

A local small business owner Allegrucci spoke with may not have lost his home, but he did lose the roof to his business and ultimately his livelihood.

“It destroyed my building. Tornado came up the railroad track here, ripped the roof off. The roof’s laying in my yard here. This is my business, I’m here 40 years. Right now I’m out of business,” said Village Auto owner George Mammarella.

PPL crews are currently working to restore power for over 600 residents and expect to have it restored around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The Mahanoy School District will also be closed Tuesday in lieu of the storm.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.