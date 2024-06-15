Magnitude 4.1 strikes off southeast coast of Hawaii island

COURTESY USGS A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Hawaii island today.

A magnitude-4.1 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Hawaii island at 1 :43 p.m. today.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 9 miles east-southeast of Naalehu and about 54 miles south-southwest of Hilo at a depth of 23 miles below sea level.

Scientists at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the quake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kilauea volcanoes.

“This earthquake is part of the seismic swarm under the Pahala area, which has been going on since 2019, ” they said in a web post on the temblor. “Earthquakes in this region have been observed at least as far back as the 1960s.”

No damage to buildings or infrastructure was expected based on earthquake intensity, according to HVO.

