Magnetic Field Necessary For Life May Have Been Discovered On Alien World For First Time

A study using the Very Large Array radio telescope may have discovered a magnetic field on exoplanet YZ Ceti b. Magnetic fields protect planets from energetic particles that can strip away atmospheres. YZ Ceti b is too close to its star to be able to host life but finding a magnetic field outside of our solar system could be a game changer in the search for life. Credit: Space.com | animations courtesy: Exoplanets NASA | edited by Steve Spaleta

View comments