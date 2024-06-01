Magistrate resigns from Ohio County Fiscal Court

Kenneth Calloway has resigned as Ohio County 4th District Magistrate.

Calloway, who was serving his first term after being elected in 2022, tendered his resignation on May 17, citing work demands as the reason.

“I think I have not attended a meeting since the end of January,” he said. “I have not been in Kentucky on (a meeting) day since the end of January. I’ve been traveling extensively (for work). The amount of travel has caused me not to be at the meetings, and it’s unfair for the constituents for them to not have the right representation there, to be at the meetings.”

Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston said all attempts were made to find a way for Calloway to continue serving as a magistrate.

“We tried to encourage him to stay, and we’d work around (his schedule) any way we could, but he just thought it was too overwhelming, and he was getting criticism,” Johnston said. “He’s been missing a lot of meetings because of his job, so there was a rumor he had already resigned.

“It’s a big loss. He did good work, and he’s somebody who’s good to have around. We were proud to have somebody that caliber on the court.”

Calloway said he appreciated the support Johnston showed in trying to resolve the scheduling conflict and that he enjoyed serving the people of Ohio County.

“It was a great experience,” he said. “The members of the court are great guys. It wasn’t about the work. It was just unfair that the constituents didn’t have the amount of representation they needed because of my travel schedule. That wasn’t the case when I ran. I wasn’t traveling near as much.”

Calloway said he decided to resign when he did because it allows for an election to be held in November to fill the seat.

“David was like, ‘Let’s hold off and see if things change,’ but if I resigned before a certain time people will have a voice in the process and (the seat) will be able to be added to the ballot,” he said. “I definitely wanted the constituents to have a voice in the process to be pick my replacement, versus waiting for the next election in two years. I thought it was only fair they have that opportunity.”

Johnston said the local Republican and Democratic parties will meet soon to nominate a candidate to be on the November ballot. He said he knows of several Republicans who have expressed interest in the position.

Gov. Andy Beshear will appoint someone to fill the position until the election is held. Johnston anticipates he’ll speak with Beshear next week.

“I’ve got a couple names in my head, but I haven’t talked to them yet,” said Johnston of who he plans to recommend to Beshear. “(Beshear) will call and talk about who to appoint, and the appointment will stand until the election. Immediately after the election the winner will get sworn in.”

Johnston said it would be “ideal” to have someone appointed before the next Fiscal Court meeting on June 10.

He would prefer it not be someone running for the seat in November.

“In fairness, I would almost recommend he don’t, because it might give one or the other an unfair advantage if they have a six-month leg up,” he said.