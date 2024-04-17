Magic Mountain switches to battery-powered landscaping equipment
Landscapers at Magic Mountain are now using lighter, battery-powered equipment that is quieter and better for the environment.
Landscapers at Magic Mountain are now using lighter, battery-powered equipment that is quieter and better for the environment.
"I think the IPO was an important milestone, but we're just focused on building for our users," Reddit chief product officer Pali Bhat told TechCrunch. Reddit's product roadmap includes faster loading times, more tools for moderators and developers, and an AI-powered language translation feature to bring Reddit to a more global audience. "If you're in, let's say, France, you will be able to use Reddit in French, regardless of what most of the users of that subreddit might be."
It’s not everyday that you get to sharpen your skills with Elon Musk as your boss. It was while sourcing manufacturing equipment for Tesla factories that Will Drewery drew inspiration for Diagon, a startup that helps manufacturers procure equipment. “Big projects companies are building now, like battery manufacturing, need very specific types of process equipment and automation equipment to build a factory and automate,” co-founder and CEO Drewery told TechCrunch.
The Sapphire Preferred's benefits make it easy for many cardholders to offset the cost of the affordable annual fee.
It streams music, takes calls and more — and it's become a road trip must-have.
‘No more polishing my hardwood floors,' said one of nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
Swift's new album is almost here. Swifties are doing major detective work.
Say goodbye to car chaos. This handy pouch system gives you space to keep everything in order.
The world is on fire. The Google parent’s moonshot factory X this week officially unveiled Project Bellwether, its latest bid to apply technology to some of our biggest problems. Here that means using AI tools to identify natural disasters like wildfire and flooding as quickly as possible.
Ford announces that all current Mustang owners will be getting an update that adds 1965 Mustang-style gauge graphics.
CommentSold, the e-commerce tech startup that provides web and video tools to online retailers, launched a new generative AI–powered tool on Wednesday that can sift through livestreamed footage and generate short product explainer videos for sellers to post to their website, app and social media platforms. The “AI ClipHero” feature creates short clips from livestreamed selling events, which often last for hours. Instead of retailers rewatching content and scouring for relevant clips to edit and post, CommentSold’s new tool saves them some time by automatically identifying the most interesting parts of the livestream for customers who missed the event to get a brief summary of the products.
Amazon published a blog post on Wednesday providing an update about its Just Walk Out technology, which it reportedly pulled from its Fresh grocery stores earlier this month. While extolling Just Walk Out’s virtues as a sales pitch to potential retail partners, the article lists a startlingly minuscule number of businesses using the tech.
The watermark is a translucent version of the Snap logo with a sparkle emoji, and it will be added to any AI-generated image that are exported from the app or saved to the camera roll. The watermark, which is Snap's logo with a sparkle, denotes AI-generated images created using Snap's tools. On its support page, the company said removing the watermark from images will violate its terms of use.
TikTok is experimenting with an all-new app that’s just for sharing photos with text updates. It’s called TikTok Notes, and it’s available now in Australia and Canada.
NeuBird founders Goutham Rao and Vinod Jayaraman came from Portworx, a cloud-native storage solution they eventually sold to PureStorage in 2019 for $370 million. When they went looking for their next startup challenge last year, they saw an opportunity to combine their cloud-native knowledge, especially around IT operations, with the burgeoning area of generative AI. It’s a hefty amount for an early-stage startup, but the firm is likely banking on the founders’ experience to build another successful company.
Sony's naming scheme for audio and TV products is a massive headache, but the company has taken the first steps to fix that.
Audi teases camoed prototypes of the refreshed RS E-Tron GT, expected to introduce a bigger battery, more power, and trick suspension among other changes.
SpaceHopper, as the robot is called, could provide us the information to know more about the history of the universe.
Formlabs says its new printers can crank out a prototype in under two hours.
WhatsApp has announced All, Groups and Unread Chat Filters for users.
On March 8, a piece of space debris plunged through a roof in Naples, FL, ripped through two floors and (fortunately) barely missed the son of homeowner Alejandro Otero. On Tuesday, NASA confirmed the results of its analysis of the incident.