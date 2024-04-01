Magic City Mixtape: Zech Peabody Part II
Magic City Mixtape: Zech Peabody Part II
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to NC State's shocking win over Duke to put the program in their first Final Four since 1983. The trio can't get enough of the overnight sensation that is DJ Burns, who has helped fuel the Wolfpack on their magical run.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
The Thunder, who hold a slight lead in the Western Conference, are finally headed back to the playoffs.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by Dallas police in connection with a multi-car accident that occurred in the city on Saturday evening.
Meme stocks are back, and these Wall Street strategists have advice on how to evaluate volatile trades.
A 1984 Honda Accord LX sedan, the second generation of Accord, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
A report from The Markup that was co-published with the local nonprofit newsrooms Documented and The City revealed numerous instances in which NYC's business chatbot responded with incorrect information about city policies.
Officials at the North Wilkesboro Speedway found a likely moonshine cave under the grandstands while performing a maintenance inspection.
From Reese Witherspoon's go-to cleanser to Eva Longoria's favorite anti-aging serum, these are the beauty secrets we can afford.
The box office hit film 'Renaissance' wasn't Beyoncé's first on-screen rodeo.
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds delivered to begin the season.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Here’s a look at how online bank security compares to traditional brick-and-mortar institutions.
NetCredit found that some states pay as much as 12 percent above the national average for car repairs, while one is almost 19 percent below the bar.
Siadhal Magos and Shahriar Tajbakhsh were working at Uber and Palantir, respectively, when they both came to the realization that hiring — particularly the process of interviewing — was becoming unwieldy for many corporate HR departments. "It was clear to us that the most important part of the hiring process is the interviews, but also the most opaque and unreliable part," Magos told TechCrunch. "On top of this, there's a bunch of toil associated with taking notes and writing up feedback that many interviewers and hiring managers do everything they can to avoid."
If you're out of the loop on all things Twitch, there's a trend going around of streamers projecting their gameplays on green-screened body parts, usually intimate ones like butts and breasts.
Oregon's law is the first to prohibit "parts pairing," which prevents third-party repair services from using unauthorized components for replacement.
Sony unveiled April’s PlayStation Plus monthly games on Wednesday. The batch includes Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, Skul: The Hero Slayer and an Overwatch 2 skins-and-skips bundle.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.