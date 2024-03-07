Maggie Haberman Offers ‘Pretty Brutal’ Prediction For 2024

Maggie Haberman on Wednesday warned what to expect ahead of the 2024 election in November as Donald Trump all but sewed up the GOP nomination following Super Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a very long general election,” the New York Times journalist told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“I think it’s going to be a pretty brutal eight months,” she added.

Haberman noted how Trump will face criminal trial in his hush-money case later this month. The trial is scheduled to start on Mar. 25.

“That may be the only trial he faces this year, he has three other indictments in three other places but that alone is unprecedented,” she continued. “It is almost unfathomable to me what else could happen this year but even the next two months are going to be shocking.”

“Yeah, indeed they are,” responded Collins.

Earlier in the interview, Haberman detailed the monthslong concerns that Trump’s team has had about campaign cash and the former president’s reported desire to debate President Joe Biden, even though Trump refused to do the same with his Republican primary rivals.

Watch the video here:

Related...