Maggie Haberman Names Moment Donald Trump Judge ‘Finally Just Had Enough’

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman on Thursday pinpointed the development in Donald Trump’s hush money trial that she believes signaled Judge Juan Merchan “had finally just had enough” of antics from the defense.

Haberman acknowledged on CNN that Trump’s legal team “really doesn’t like” Merchan but said he’s actually “tried being really fair on a bunch of points.”

One moment in particular stood out to Haberman.

That was when Merchan warned Trump attorney Todd Blanche, in a sidebar, about Trump’s audible cursing.

Haberman recalled Merchan telling Blanche that he didn’t want to embarrass Trump by saying his admonition out loud. Merchan also urged Blanche to get Trump under control.

“This was the moment I thought when Merchan had finally just had enough and was making clear he didn’t think the arguments that Blanche was putting forward were in good faith,” said Haberman.

Haberman also suggested Trump attorney Susan Necheles’ relentless cross-examination of porn actor Stormy Daniels could come across to the jury as “badgering” and felt “like a losing prospect.”

Trump’s alleged falsification of business documents to cover up a hush money payment to Daniels before the 2016 election is the basis of the case. Daniels said under oath that she slept with Trump in 2006. Trump denies the claims.

