Magazine ranks University of Florida among best for quality of education and affordability

The University of Florida has a 5-star ranking on Money magazine’s “Best Colleges in America” list for the second year in a row.

The magazine’s annual “Best Colleges in America” ranking evaluates institutions based on 25 factors, including quality of education, affordability and student outcomes such as graduation rates and employment success. The magazine identified UF as one of the best bargains in higher education and named it a top-10 most affordable school.

"The University of Florida accomplishes great things," said UF board of trustees Chairman Mori Hosseini. "For the second year in a row we've earned 5 stars on Money's list of Best Colleges. We're grateful for this honor, and we are committed to being both an elite and practical university that equips our students and moves our state forward."

This marks the second consecutive year that UF has been recognized for combining high-quality education with affordability. This year, Money magazine reviewed more than 700 public and private colleges across the U.S., and only 54 institutions earned 5-star rankings. UF is the only university in Florida and the Southeastern Conference to receive this distinction from Money for 2024.

“This honor reflects UF’s dedication to delivering top-notch, affordable education," UF President Ben Sasse said. “Our faculty, staff, and students continue to strive for excellence, ensuring that the University of Florida remains a leader in higher education. We will continue to build on this success, making UF a place where academic achievement and accessibility go hand in hand."

To be included in the list, universities and colleges had to reach the median graduation rate for their category, which included public, private, or historically black colleges and universities. The ranking also required the university or college to have a higher graduation rate than other institutions of similar size.

The magazine estimated that the net price of a UF degree is roughly $88,000, not factoring in federal or state aid. The figure is significantly less than the median price among the colleges in the 2024-2025 rankings, according to Money.

Additionally, UF appeared on Money’s “Best Public Colleges in the U.S.” and “Best Colleges in the South” sublists.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: UF ranked 5 stars in Money magazine for quality and affordable