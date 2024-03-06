MAGA supporter who home-schools her kids poised to defeat NC superintendent Truitt

Ultra-conservative challenger Michele Morrow is leading incumbent Catherine Truitt in the Republican primary for state superintendent of public instruction.

With 93% of precincts reporting, Morrow has 52% of the vote compared to 48% for Truitt, who is the only incumbent Council of State member in danger of losing re-election. Truitt had entered the Republican primary with both a major fundraising lead as well as the endorsement of many prominent GOP elected officials.

The GOP winner will face off against former Guilford County Superintendent Mo Green, who has nearly two-thirds of the vote in the Democratic primary.

Michele Morrow, candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction

‘Only conservative’ in the race

The two Republican candidates for state superintendent had tried to position themselves as conservatives fighting the “woke” left. But in her political ads, Morrow argued that she was the “only conservative” in the race,

Truitt, 53, was elected superintendent in 2020. The former classroom teacher has political credentials such as having been senior education adviser to then GOP Gov. Pat McCrory.

Truitt’s endorsements included U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx; state Sens. Phil Berger and Ralph Hise; and state Reps. John Bell, Destin Hall and Jason Saine. Truitt had raised $327,003 compared to $37,764 for Morrow.

But Morrow and her supporters portrayed Truitt has being a liberal, pointing to how she had been supported by U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, who is unpopular with many conservative Republicans.

Catherine Truitt

‘Make Academics Great Again’

Morrow, 52, is a home-school parent and former missionary who is an activist working with groups such as Liberty First Grassroots and the Pavement Education Project.

Morrow was among the supporters of then President Donald Trump who protested in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, but says she did not storm the Capitol Building.

During her unsuccessful run for the Wake County school board in 2022, Morrow apologized for past social media posts that included “ban Islam” and “ban Muslims from elected offices.”

She says her plan is to “Make Academics Great Again” in North Carolina by prioritizing scholastics and safety over Critical Race Theory and DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion). Morrow has accused public schools of indoctrinating students, “teaching children to hate our country” and training students in “transgender theory.”

If elected, Morrow says she will “make sound basic moral instruction priority number one.” Morrow also promises that “you better believe that our teachers will be well versed in the true history of our great nation.”

In the Democratic primary for superintendent, and also with 93% of the votes counted, Maurice “Mo” Green led with 66% of the vote, followed by C.R. Katie Eddings with 25% and Kenon Crumble with 9%.