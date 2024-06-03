MAGA Representative’s Kid Trolls His Entire Speech Whining About Trump

If you want an honest opinion, ask a kid. That lesson was on wide display Monday as the young son of Republican Representative John Rose stole the spotlight from his MAGA dad and made a bunch of silly faces to CSPAN’s camera—which even the normally buttoned-up CSPAN couldn’t resist highlighting.

A child on the House floor while @repjohnrose delivers remarks. pic.twitter.com/HeNY5nNNEI — CSPAN (@cspan) June 3, 2024

Rose spoke from prepared remarks to the House decrying the conviction of Donald Trump, calling it a “terrible precedent set by our country” and a “politically-driven prosecution” before becoming background noise for his 6-year-old son’s devious performance.

“The charges brought against Donald Trump should gravely concern every member of this body as well as every American across our country,” said Rose as his 6-year-old son’s body became gravely concerned with the need to make silly faces.

The goof heard ‘round the world quickly gained popularity, with gifs and jokes about getting lost rewatching the clip, feeling kinship to the youngster’s informality amid continued conservative outrage at Trump’s felony conviction, and cheeky jokes that the rambunctious sprog was flagging the Illuminati.



I suppose we'd better have a gif too while we're at it pic.twitter.com/ugti2hC9yg — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) June 3, 2024

Tweet screenshot

Tweet screenshot, image shows child making a triangle symbol as his dad John Rose speaks

Guy’s performance even earned him a job offer from The Onion CEO Ben Collins.

Tweet screenshot: Ben Collins

“This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother,” said Rose with a shrug emoji on X (formerly Twitter), apparently also forgetting why he spoke on the House floor and reminding us all that no amount of performative outrage can outmatch a kid goofing off.