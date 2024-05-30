MAGA Has Mega-Meltdown At Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict

Thursday was a hard day for Donald Trump after a jury in New York City found him guilty of falsifying business documents to cover up an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

It was no surprise that Trump called the trial “rigged” after leaving the courtroom, and said that the “real verdict” will emerge this November, referencing Election Day.

Meanwhile, it seems like the jury’s decision caused many prominent members of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement to have a mega-meltdown, including the 2024 presidential candidate’s own son Donald Trump Jr., who wrote that Democrats “have succeeded in their years long attempt to turn America into a third-world shithole.”

Guilty on all counts. The Democrats have succeeded in their years long attempt to turn America into a third-world shithole. November 5 is our last chance to save it. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2024

Others in the MAGA crowd quickly turned to social media to show fealty to the GOP’s now-convicted fearless leader, with right-wing radio host Dan Bongino promising liberals that the former president’s supporters would be “drinking your delicious tears in November.”

Dear Liberal Commie Fuckwads,

Warning you now, we’ll be drinking your delicious tears in November.

Laugh now motherfuckers, you’ll be crying soon. Bank on it. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 30, 2024

The verdict in New York is a complete travesty that makes a mockery of our system of justice



A political show trial conducted by an openly pro-Biden judge whose daughter makes money off the case, a jury from the most liberal county in America, absurd and ridiculous charges and… — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 30, 2024

VERDICT REACHED!!! DONALD J TRUMP IS BEING PERSECUTED BY CORRUPT STATE OF NY AND COMPROMISED DOJ! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 30, 2024

The verdict is a travesty of justice.



The Manhattan kangaroo court shows what happens when our justice system is weaponized by partisan prosecutors in front of a biased judge with an unfair process, designed to keep President Trump off the campaign trail and avoid bringing… — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 30, 2024

Congratulations to Donald Trump on being elected President of the United States again today. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 30, 2024

Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America—all in an effort to “get” Donald Trump.



That… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 30, 2024

I have never been more disappointed to be a New Yorker.



The jury of 12 Manhattanites have left the courtroom for the final time, stage right. — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) May 30, 2024

RELEASE: My Response To The Trump Verdict pic.twitter.com/oHwEmZlW0j — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 30, 2024

This “trial” has been from beginning to end a complete and total sham, a mockery of the criminal justice system, and one of the most dangerous abuses of our political process in American history — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 30, 2024

Trump was found guilty, because he beat Hillary and because he’s about to beat Joe Biden. We may be wounded as a country right now, but we’re not going down. We’re going to get back up and vanquish the evil forces that are destroying this republic. pic.twitter.com/SulVlxovMN — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 30, 2024

Import the Third World, become the Third World. That’s what we just saw. This won’t stop Trump. He’ll win the election if he’s not killed first. But it does mark the end of the fairest justice system in the world. Anyone who defends this verdict is a danger to you and your… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 30, 2024

My statement on President Trump trial verdict:



Today is a shameful day in American history. Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) May 30, 2024

Trump led criminal justice reform. Now he’s suffering criminal *injustice* at the highest level. One of surprising effects of this sham verdict: more black voters will flock to Trump in droves & for good reason. I didn’t think the Democrat Party would be so dumb, but here we are. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 30, 2024

Extremist Democrats have undermined democracy by weaponizing the courts to operate like a banana republic that targets their political opponents.



Today’s verdict is a defeat for Americans who believe in the critical legal tenet that justice is blind. It was clear from the start… — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) May 30, 2024

I expect this case to be reversed on appeal and for Donald Trump to be elected president in November. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 30, 2024

Dershowitz didn't know he'd picked up the phone, then made it about his Martha's Vineyard plight



"If you have to report hush money payments why would anyone ever pay hush money?" pic.twitter.com/1j9JLcJfQk — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) May 30, 2024

Jeanine: I don't want to hear about, you know, well, the jury decided, it was definitely right. Well, you know, the appellate court will decide that. pic.twitter.com/JgC1v8OcOL — Acyn (@Acyn) May 30, 2024

Related...