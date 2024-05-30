MAGA Has Mega-Meltdown At Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict

David Moye
Thursday was a hard day for Donald Trump after a jury in New York City found him guilty of falsifying business documents to cover up an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

It was no surprise that Trump called the trial “rigged” after leaving the courtroom, and said that the “real verdict” will emerge this November, referencing Election Day.

Meanwhile, it seems like the jury’s decision caused many prominent members of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement to have a mega-meltdown, including the 2024 presidential candidate’s own son Donald Trump Jr., who wrote that Democrats “have succeeded in their years long attempt to turn America into a third-world shithole.”

Others in the MAGA crowd quickly turned to social media to show fealty to the GOP’s now-convicted fearless leader, with right-wing radio host Dan Bongino promising liberals that the former president’s supporters would be “drinking your delicious tears in November.”

