MAGA has laid out its plan to sabotage elections, sanction discrimination and steal rights

As part of an effort called Project 2025, right-wing think tank The Heritage Foundation researched, developed and released a 920-page document that sets out the MAGA agenda for every aspect of Americans’ lives.

Just like they took away our freedom to decide for ourselves whether and when to have kids, they want to ban contraception, eliminate the Affordable Care Act, IVF, Social Security and Medicare.

From sabotaging our elections, allowing discrimination and eliminating corporate regulations, to cutting the resources we need for education our children and dictating the religion we can practice, Project 2025 details how the MAGA movement seeks to take away freedoms from every aspect of our lives.

It is another MAGA effort to control us, decide our futures for us, and take us backward.

Faith Greer, Stow

We were treated and respected as heroes

I was among the 85 World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War veterans who had the honor and privilege of participating in a recent Columbus Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to visit our nation's war memorials.

Honorably discharged military veterans over age 65 were assigned "guardians," who assisted to ensure a safe, memorable experience. About half needed wheelchair assistance and some used walking sticks. Others were fully ambulatory and walked about four miles.

From arrival at Port Columbus Airport, to flight and arrival at Reagan International Airport, to visiting the Air Force, Naval, World War II, Korean, Military Women and Vietnam memorials along with the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (including the changing of the guard), we were treated and respected as heroes.

Return to Columbus became somewhat overwhelming, with a water cannon salute as our plane taxied to the gate at Port Columbus, to the over 2,000 kind folk who heartily greeted and cheered us as we deplaned.

To all those folks, the Honor Flight Columbus Team, guardians (especially Julia, my guardian), the City of Dublin and Washington Township Fire Department - the trip sponsors - and to my fellow veterans, I sincerely say thank you.

Dwight "DJ" Johnson, Grove City

Mayorkas' response to Rachel Morin death a double standard

Officials believe they found the body of Rachel Morin, a Maryland woman who vanished after going for a walk on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air.

The Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, was asked in an interview whether President Biden’s handling of the border contributed to the recent slaying of Rachel Morin, a Maryland mother of five. The accused murderer is an undocumented migrant from El Salvador.

Mayorkas’s response was, "A criminal is responsible for the criminal act.”

The left seems to be okay with that response.

If that is an acceptable answer in this situation how is that not an acceptable answer when it comes to gun crimes and gun control? Doesn’t the criminal pull the trigger?

It’s not the gun right, Secretary Mayorkas?

William Kloss, Dublin

Something messy at the U.S. border

Pre-9/11, my wife and I would go to Laredo, Texas, and walk across the river to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. We would shop four to five hours and walk back over the bridge.

Now, if we do that, we have to have $330 worth of passports, but immigrants can walk across the border and the government will let them in, maybe even give them money and a free bus ticket.

Something sounds messed up here.

Robert Griffey, Circleville

