MAFS Australia's new couple already on the rocks

Tuesday's (April 2) episode of Married at First Sight Australia saw a heated argument between newcomers Michael Felix and Stephen Stewart.

Monday's tense commitment ceremony saw trouble on the horizon for the couple, as Stephen stumbled after being asked if he was attracted to Michael physically. The pair ultimately chose to stay, with Michael remaining "hopeful" that Stephen's feelings would grow.

Tonight, as the other couples began packing for the couple's retreat, it was revealed that Michael and Stephen had suffered a huge blow to their relationship overnight.

"Today was meant to be a fun day. We had a publicity shoot, and Stephen was getting his hair done, and I could see my husband flirting with the hairdresser," Michael explained.

"On the ride home, I could see that he was smiling and laughing on his phone, and I asked, 'who are you talking to?' He was talking to the hairdresser. He told me that he felt a spark with this hairdresser that he's never felt with me.

"I've sacrificed so much to be here, so yeah, I'm beside myself. I'm hurt from this and pissed off about this. My trust is betrayed. We're both in this for monogamy, but yet you've let a spark bring down an entire house."

After spending the night apart, Michael returned to the apartment to hash things out with his husband. Stephen understood Michael's frustrations but admitted that the argument had been "clarification" for him.

"I had a 30-second conversation with someone and felt it was so much easier to get flirty with them than I did with you in two-and-a-half weeks. I know that's a shit thing to hear, and that's why I feel so guilty," he said.

Despite Stephen's reassurance that he wouldn't explore things with the hairdresser, Michael remained "hurt" and "betrayed" by his husband's "emotional cheating".

"I would be lying to you and everyone if I said I could go forward in this to build a sexual relationship with you," Stephen then admitted, before Michael took his wedding ring off and left the apartment.

The couple later put their differences aside and attempted to give things another go at the couple's retreat, though Michael admitted that it will be difficult for them to overcome their challenges.

"I'm confused, I'm hurt, I'm angry, I'm upset. My head right now is split in two places. I want to leave, but do I potentially try to make things work for one more week? My head is scrambled," he said.

Can Michael and Stephen repair their relationship?

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

