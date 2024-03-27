MAFS Australia star reveals heated off-camera conversation

Married at First Sight Australia 2024 spoilers follow.

Married at First Sight Australia has seen another heated conversation off-camera for Ellie Dix and Ben Walters.

Ellie and Ben had previously struggled with their relationship after a tense commitment ceremony, which saw Ben vanishing from the apartment to clear his head.

Tonight's (March 27) episode saw Ben return home to make up with Ellie, with a song he'd penned during his time away. However, the couple weren't in a good place for long, as it was later revealed they'd had a heated conversation off camera.

"Someone's got to leave. I'm not sharing this place with you tonight," Ellie could be heard saying, as the camera cut to Ben exiting the apartment alone.

Questioned by producers on what happened, Ben refused to open up, while Ellie revealed that Ben had sat her down for "two-and-a-half hours" and told her everything about her and their relationship that he didn't enjoy.

She then pulled out notes from their conversation, telling producers that Ben didn't like her wearing make-up, their difference in age, her being from the Gold Coast and told her they didn't have good conversations.

"No, I'm not coming back from this... I'd rather be single than spend another night with Ben," she said.

However, Ben appeared to be unaware of the severity of their disagreement. He simply added that their conversation was "horrendous timing", as he wanted to finish his dinner due to not previously being able to eat properly after having a tooth removed.

Elsewhere in the episode, new couples Jade Pywell and Ridge Barredo and Stephen Stewart and Michael Felix took part in a crash course of tasks to get to know each other better.

Michael and Stephen's Confessions Letter challenge saw the couple make a "breakthrough moment" after Stephen revealed his trust issues stemmed from his father cheating on his mother as a child.

Stephen broke down after revealing he no longer has any contact with his dad and later struggled to read his letter aloud, confessing that he'd learned to stay guarded after watching members of his family get hurt in relationships.

Michael was grateful for his partner's vulnerability and vowed to support his husband in break down his walls. "I strongly believe that was a breakthrough moment for him and for our relationship moving forwards," he said.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

