MAFS Australia 2024 couple announce shock split after final vows

MAFS Australia couple Eden and Jayden have shocked fans by announcing their split.

The reality TV stars, who were matched together on the 2024 series, made it all the way to final vows on the show, choosing to continue their relationship after the experiment.

Both Eden and Jayden shared separate Instagram posts today (April 17) confirming their break-up, alongside several photos from the couple's time together.

Channel 4

"When I made the decision at final vows to be with Jayden, I really did that with longterm intentions," wrote Eden in her post. "Jayden & I spent many months together after the experiment, during which Cub gained a dad and I gained a second family who I’m truly grateful for.



"I’m saddened to share that toward the end of the show airing, our relationship came to an unexpected end," she continued. "The ‘reality’ is, the person I chose didn’t choose me.

"Whilst I’m disappointed, I will never regret the experiment, the people I met, the lessons I learnt and the growth this process has had on me."

Eden signed off thanking fans for their support and re-iterating her hopes for finding her "fairytale" ending.

A few hours later, Jayden shared his own break-up post. The MAFS groom reflected on the great time the couple shared together on the Gold Coast with his family after final vows, before claiming that "Sometimes in life, things don’t always go the way you had hoped for".

"As sad as it is, I’m so glad I got to go through this with such an amazing woman and a beautiful son [referring to Eden's dog Cub]," continued his caption. "You will both always have a second family on the Gold Coast."

The final vows episode of the current Married At First Sight Australia series is yet to air in the UK, but has already been broadcast in Australia.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

