Madrona Ave SE in south Salem will be closed Saturday for construction

Madrona Ave SE in south Salem will be closed Saturday at the railroad tracks between Fairview Industrial Drive SE and 22nd Street SE.

The City of Salem said the road will be closed at the railroad tracks from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. to replace the pavement pad at the railroad track.

Local access to nearby businesses will be allowed.

The driving lanes on Madrona, sidewalks and parking spots near the train tracks will be impacted by the closure, the city said.

