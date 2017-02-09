Madonna confirms adoption of twins with heartwarming Instagram post

Madonna's happy brood of four will soon be a brood of six. The pop star recently announced that she's adopted twin sisters from Malawi named Estere and Stelle.

Madonna posted a photograph of her and her daughters to Instagram with this message:

Madonna has previously adopted children from Malawi — her son David Banda in 2006 and her daughter Mercy James in 2009. She also has two biological children, Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie.

She artist posted a second photograph to Instagram, thanking the orphanage Home of Hope and the organization Raising Malawi for caring for her daughters for the last five years.

We wish the singer and her children all the best.